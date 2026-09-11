Inter, Dimarco partially back in training with the group: the situation ahead of Udinese

According to FcInter1908.it, the chances of a call-up for next Monday's late kick-off against Udinese at the Meazza are growing. It remains to be seen how Cristian Chivu will possibly decide to use him, with the next two training sessions before the league match set to shape that decision, with Carlos Augusto still the favourite at the moment for a place in the starting line-up. Djed Spence, meanwhile, has again trained separately, but will soon be back with his team-mates and able to make his debut in the Nerazzurri shirt.