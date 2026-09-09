Inter’s medical staff are still working with Federico Dimarco, who is dealing with a slight sprain to his left knee. Because of the injury, the Inter wing-back did not travel to Madrid and is following a specific treatment and recovery programme.





That issue does not look likely to clear up quickly. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the feeling is that Dimarco could also be forced to miss the next league match against Udinese, scheduled for Monday. Inter are leaning towards caution above all else, with the aim of avoiding any risk and allowing the player to recover fully before returning to action.



