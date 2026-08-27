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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Inter-Calhanoglu, possible renewal beyond 2027: what it depends on

Inter
Transfers
H. Calhanoglu

The conditions for extending the relationship between Inter and the Turkish midfielder beyond June 2027

Inter and Hakan Calhanoglu could stay together even beyond the expiry of his current contract, which runs until 2027. The midfielder's excellent start to the season, topped by his goal against Monza with a 135 km/h strike, has reopened talks over a renewal.


While interest remains from Turkey, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both keen, Calhanoglu has stayed in Milan and remains a key figure in Cristian Chivu's plans. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the door could open to an extension, although much will depend on the player's performances and above all his physical consistency.



  • Calhanoglu will turn 33 in February and had to deal with six injuries last season, a factor that inevitably weighs on Inter's assessment. Since arriving on a free transfer in 2021, the Turk has become one of the team's key figures: he currently earns €6.5 million per season, a figure agreed when he renewed his contract in 2023.


    His future will therefore be decided in the coming months. If his performances and physical condition provide the right guarantees, Inter could consider a new chapter with Calhanoglu beyond 2027.



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