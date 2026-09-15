Hakan Calhanoglu could not take to the pitch during Inter's 5-2 comeback win over Udinese. The Turkish midfielder had already been dealing with a muscular problem on the eve of the match, and the tests he underwent today confirmed muscle soreness in the adductor muscles of his right thigh.





That means he will also miss the big match, as well as the head-to-head clash of the fifth league round against Roma, in the latest setback of the past two years, one that is also having an impact on the now-public negotiations over the renewal of his contract, which expires at the end of the season.



