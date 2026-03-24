Inter are targeting Marello: who is the 2008 version of the left-footed Dimarco?

At Viale della Liberazione, they are confident that Marello can do very well in the Under-23s next year, competing against the professionals and training more frequently with the first team. But what sort of player are we talking about? What are his best qualities? Inter signed him for the quality of his left foot, a skill that – particularly in recent months – has led many to compare him to Federico Dimarco. Indeed, Marello’s crosses are all of the highest quality, though a clear distinction must be made from Dimarco, who is, after all, quite a different player, although the quality of their left foot certainly unites them. Marello is a winger with excellent physical build and good aerobic capacity, more of a defensive midfielder than a full-back. The league and the Youth League (where he recorded five assists and one goal in nine appearances) have shown further progress; it will now be up to Inter to facilitate his development and transition to the first team.