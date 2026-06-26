Double injury scare for England as Reece James & Declan Rice miss training ahead of final World Cup group game vs Panama

The Chelsea captain is the primary concern for the England medical staff after he failed to report for training on Thursday. The 26-year-old right-back suffered a hamstring issue during the cagey goalless draw with Ghana on Tuesday and is now being closely monitored. Given his significant history of muscular layoffs, the coaching staff are highly reluctant to take unnecessary risks with the defender's fitness.

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for Tuchel, who has limited options on the right side of his defense. England had already lost Tino Livramento to a tournament-ending calf injury before the competition even began, meaning a long-term absence for James would leave the squad dangerously thin in that department as the knockout stages approach.



