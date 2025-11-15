Getty Images Sport
Another injury blow for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta handed fresh setback in Premier League title chase after key defender Riccardo Calafiori leaves Italy camp
Arsenal well poised in league title pursuit despite Sunderland draw
Occupying the summit after 11 games, Arsenal are well poised in their pursuit of a first league crown since the 2003-04 season. Having earned eight victories and two draws, suffering just one defeat against Liverpool, the Gunners have been the early pace-setters in England’s top flight.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side saw their once-comfortable lead reduced slightly before the international break, having been held to a thrilling 2-2 draw with high-flying Sunderland on 8 November. In a result which opened the door for their fellow title contenders, Manchester City downed Liverpool 3-0 to move up to second in the table, with Pep Guardiola’s men now just four points (22) behind Arsenal (26).
- Getty Images Sport
Italy boss Gattuso reveals Calafiori has left camp with 'a few issues'
And Arsenal have been dealt another setback following the news that influential defender Calafiori is on his way back to north London after sustaining “a few issues” in the build up to Italy’s clash with Norway.
“Calafiori left the training camp,” Italy boss Gattuso told Sky Sports Italia ahead of the Norway match. “We tried Calafiori, he had a few issues. I thank him for his commitment: he stayed here for a week, he could have played perhaps, but it wouldn't have been fair to him or Arsenal. We'll see who plays between [Gianluca] Mancini and [Alessandro] Buongiorno.”
Calafiori has been in excellent form in an Arsenal defence which has conceded just five league goals in 2025-26. The 23-year-old has usurped Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, scoring once and recording two assists in 11 league appearances. Former Roma and Bologna ace Calafiori has also featured once in the Champions League this season, with Arsenal having won all four of their fixtures in Europe’s elite club competition.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
News comes after Brazil confirm Gabriel has suffered abductor issue
The news that Calafiori has withdrawn from international duty comes after club team-mate Gabriel was substituted with an abductor complaint in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Senegal on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after the game, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Gabriel’s injury: ”Bad? I don’t know, he had a problem on his abductor the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon.”
Arsenal already have a number of players on the sidelines, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and captain Martin Odegaard all currently nursing injuries.
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal also received worrying update on captain Odegaard
Arsenal also received a worrying update earlier in the week when Norway manager Stale Solbakken declared Odegaard is still “some distance away” in his rehabilitation. The midfielder has been out of action since suffering medial ligament damage in his left knee during the 2-0 league victory over West Ham on 4 October.
"It is steady,” Solbakken told reporters when asked about Odegaard’s injury. “It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away. He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday. Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don't know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan.”
Despite carrying an injury, Odegaard opted to join up with the Norway national team as they stand on the brink of reaching the 2026 World Cup. Solbakken’s side have all-but qualified for next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States following Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Estonia.
Norway are three points ahead of second-placed Italy in Group I, who are highly unlikely to reverse their current 17-goal deficit to Solbakken's men when the two countries lock horns on Sunday.
Arsenal return to Premier League action next Sunday when they entertain fierce rivals Tottenham in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Thomas Frank's Spurs are currently fifth in the table and eight points behind Arteta’s side, having won five of their 11 games.
Advertisement