India's only European-based star! Slovan Ljubljana keeper Som Kumar earns dream call-up to face Brazil & Uruguay

ND Slovan reacted enthusiastically to the news, releasing an official statement to celebrate the goalkeeper's achievement: "Som's call-up is a great recognition for him and a special source of pride for ND Slovan. Our player will be part of the senior national team during an international cycle in which India will also face two giants of world football, Brazil and Uruguay. Congratulations, Som! We are proud of you and wish you great success in the national team shirt!"