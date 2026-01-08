‘Incompetent clown’ – Furious Man Utd fans blast Sir Jim Ratcliffe for turning club into a ‘laughing stock’ and call for vote of no confidence in owners

United have now appointed former midfielder Fletcher on an interim boss as they ponder how to replace Amorim permanently. Yet the recent events have not gone down well with fans, which has led protest group The '58 to call for a vote of no confidence in the club's chiefs.

A spokesperson told the Mail: "After lurching from one disaster to another, Ratcliffe comes across as an incompetent clown turning the club into a circus. Instead of best in class we're a laughing stock. It has been an extraordinary and deeply troubling few days at Manchester United. On the pitch, we are watching mediocre performances from an average team drifting without identity, direction, or ambition. Off it, the chaos is even worse.

"This decision was allegedly endorsed by Omar Berrada, a CEO with no prior experience in the role, listening to the complaints of a close ally rather than exercising independent leadership. We are once again witnessing Manchester United being run by executives learning on the job, at the expense of results, stability, and credibility. We call for a vote of no confidence in the ownership, Berrada and Wilcox. Let us be clear: this is not a defence of Ruben or the football served up under him. Much of it was unacceptable. But his dismissal once again exposes the continued dysfunction at our club. Manchester United is now a toxic partnership where fans are getting the worst of both worlds.

"The Glazers continue to cream money off the top, while Ratcliffe and Ineos hammer supporters at the bottom. Together, they are running one of the biggest clubs in world football like a local corner shop, penny pinching, short term, and utterly devoid of vision. Over $1 billion has already been sucked out of Manchester United at the altar of greed. Jim Ratcliffe has betrayed the hope and faith many supporters placed in him. He was supposed to be change. Instead, he has become the perfect Glazer shield absorbing public criticism while Joel and Avram Glazer quietly continue their asset stripping behind the scenes. Nothing has changed. In truth, it is worse."

