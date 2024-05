The TS Galaxy forward expressed his desire to join the title-winning Brazilians after a successful debut season in the Premier Soccer League.

In an interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM's SNAWA, Mojela stated that he "really wants to play for Sundowns," while also emphasizing his commitment to the Rockets, where he is currently under contract.

Mojela has scored seven goals in 33 matches across all competitions for the Rockets, gaining the attention of the local football community.

GOAL reviews some of the South African fans' reactions on social media following his comments.