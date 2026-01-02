'I love Kaizer Chiefs!' Portuguese top-tier star sends come-get-me plea to PSL clubs after transfer window opens revealing 'a move is going to happen'
Yaya’s form in the Afcon so far
Sphephelo Sithole, affectionately known as “Yaya” within the football community, has opened up about his future ambitions, expressing a desire to move on from his current club, CD Tondela, who compete in the Liga Portugal. The midfielder admitted that he is weighing his options carefully as he looks for a new challenge that will allow him to continue growing and regain regular playing time, with a potential return to the Premier Soccer League remaining a possibility after the conclusion of the Afcon.
Even though the KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder has earned the trust of Hugo Broos within the Bafana Bafana camp, he has faced a fair share of criticism from fans and pundits alike. Despite the scepticism, a small but significant group—including the Belgian coach himself—recognises his abilities, as evidenced by Broos’ continued faith in him, consistently including him in his trusted starting lineup.
This delicate balance between external doubt and internal confidence has defined his Nations Cup journey so far, highlighting both the challenges he faces and the potential he possesses to make a decisive impact on the national team.
Sithole shares his future plans
The 26-year-old did not shy away from sharing his future plans with the media, revealing his desire to continue his career elsewhere.
"For my future, I think, that's a good question. After this tournament, I want to get a better opportunity to go and play, somewhere else," Sithole told journalists.
"I want to go elsewhere because I have been in Portugal for the past eight years, close to nine now, so I think for me to go somewhere else, maybe outside of Portugal, if things go well, that can be good," he added.
"Oh, yes, I have just signed a new deal, but there were talks that happened around the deal, so I think if everything goes well, a move is going to happen.
And questions rose about the biggest clubs in the Premier Soccer league where his Bafana teammates are playing, he explained that it wouldn't be an issue for him, but that all relies on Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
"Yes”, leaving the decision up to the teams.
Come and get me plea!
The KZN academy product has, in the past, expressed his hopes of joining the Soweto giants.
“I’ve talked to Kaizer Chiefs, I think it was last season,” he said on PowerFM Sport.
“I think I’m ready to compete wherever I can go, because I’ve been I’ve been in Europe for like six years, going into my seventh year.
“So I’m ready. It’s not like I’m going to be in a in a completely new environment. Like whereas a South African boy is going to Europe for the first time," he added.
“I know what it expected for me and I know the advantage of the Europeans so it is not going to be like something new. So I think anywhere I can go right now, I’m more than ready.”
All focus shifts to the Round of 16
He added that the Mzansi side has yet to display its full potential, as initially hoped. However, he remains confident that the team will rediscover its identity and deliver stronger performances as the tournament progresses.
“We are playing in patches, and we are a team that is used to dominating for the whole 90 minutes. That has not happened in the past three games at Afcon but we want to improve because we are capable of doing it,” Yaya explained.
“It is true we are used to keeping the ball, but sometimes we misplace passes cheaply, and that is something that usually doesn’t happen with this team. We really need to improve on that so our game is complete.
“Other key things we need to improve on are winning duels on the ground and in the air, and to make our team play [with inter-passing] better. Usually, our play starts from the midfield, and if that area is not doing well, a lot of things are negatively affected, and that makes the team unstable.
“We must do basic things well, and things will work out better for us,” he conclude
What comes next?
The South African team will look to polish their mistakes in preparation as they aim to overcome Cameroon, a side once led by current head coach Broos. With the ambition of going all the way in the tournament still firmly intact, Bafana understand that meaningful improvements and tactical adjustments will be required if they are to progress deeper into the campaign and live up to their potential.