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Adhe Makayasa

Hugo Ekitike enjoying 'pivotal year' as Liverpool and France forward opens up on playing with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele ahead of World Cup

H. Ekitike
Liverpool
Premier League
K. Mbappe
O. Dembele
France

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has hailed his first season in England as a "pivotal year" following a standout performance in France’s 2-1 friendly win over Brazil. The 23-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, is rapidly cementing his place in Didier Deschamps' plans. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Ekitike is relishing the freedom of playing alongside world-class talents in the French attack.

  • Staking a claim in Foxborough

    Ekitike significantly boosted his chances of a place in France's starting XI at the World Cup after finding the net in France's hard-fought victory against the Selecao at Gillette Stadium. The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster earned his seventh senior cap, starting in a dynamic front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Despite France being reduced to 10 men following Dayot Upamecano’s dismissal in the 55th minute, Ekitike showed immense composure to double his side's lead in the 65th minute. The goal capped off an impressive display that justifies Liverpool's decision to invest heavily in the striker, who has already racked up 11 Premier League goals during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

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    Embracing the freedom

    Reflecting on his role within a star-studded offensive unit, Ekitike spoke of the tactical advantages of playing with elite creators. The forward remains grounded despite his prolific form, which has seen him tally 17 goals across all competitions this season.

    He told TF1: "With players like Kylian and Ousmane, I have the opportunity to go wherever I want. I like being able to be free and all the better if I gain points. I'm enjoying myself and helping the French team win. I still have a lot of progress to make, this is a pivotal year for me. It's a real source of pride, I'm taking everything I can get. I hope I'll be there [at the World Cup], I'm continuing to do what I'm doing."

  • The Anfield adaptation

    Ekitike's rapid ascent at the international level is a direct reflection of his seamless transition to life in the Premier League. Since his high-profile move from Frankfurt, the striker has provided 23 goal contributions in 42 appearances, offering Liverpool a mobile and clinical focal point. For France, his emergence provides Deschamps with a versatile attacking profile that complements Mbappe's pace and Dembele's dribbling. The chemistry displayed in Massachusetts suggests that Les Bleus may have found the final piece of their offensive puzzle as they prepare to navigate a World Cup group featuring Senegal, Norway and a play-off winner.

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    A stateside audition

    France will continue their American tour this Sunday against Colombia in Maryland, providing Ekitike with a final major opportunity to solidify his starting berth before the World Cup begins. Upon returning to Liverpool for the season's business end, maintaining this prolific form will be the ultimate test as he seeks to lead the line for his country this summer.

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