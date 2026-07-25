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How Lionel Messi could have played for Brazil instead of Argentina
Historical research reveals ancestry
A three-year historical investigation has revealed that Messi was actually eligible to represent Brazil through his maternal lineage. According to a report by Globo, via Yahoo Sports, Italian historian Fiorenzo Santini discovered that one of Messi's maternal great-grandparents was born in Ribeirao Preto, in the state of Sao Paulo, at the turn of the 20th century. The family subsequently emigrated to Rosario, Argentina, around 1905, legally granting the forward a potential claim to Brazilian citizenship.
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Spain tried capturing Messi
Beyond Brazil, Messi was also eligible for Italy through his extended family's heritage, as well as Spain, where he developed as a player from the age of 13. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) even made strenuous efforts to convince the attacker to don the La Roja shirt before he ultimately chose Argentina.
Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque revealed: "The Federation made every effort to get Messi to play for Spain. Lionel refused because he loves his country. His arrival would have been for the best. Messi is Messi - there is only one. It would have been a dream to coach him."
Legacy remains firmly Argentine
These historical revelations surfaced shortly after Messi led La Albiceleste to the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain. Despite failing to retain their crown at the age of 39, his tally of eight goals and four assists across the tournament only solidified his legendary standing in Argentina.
Santini's research also noted that his maternal family's original surname, Coccettini, was officially altered to Cuccittini after they settled in Rosario.
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Future breaks remain unconfirmed
The Argentine squad are currently enjoying their summer break before returning to their respective clubs for pre-season preparations. While the Albiceleste are expected to return to action during the upcoming September and October international breaks, they currently have no confirmed fixtures scheduled on the horizon.
Messi himself is expected to concentrate on his fitness with Miami in Major League Soccer while contemplating the next steps in his international career.
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