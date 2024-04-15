Siphiwe Tshabalala, Former Kaizer ChiefsBackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Honest Siphiwe Tshabalala explains how he can assist in reviving troubled Kaizer Chiefs - 'Coaching is not my passion, but I can help the club somehow'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsCavin JohnsonRichards Bay

Bafana Bafana and Amakhosi legend believes he has what it takes to help awaken the fallen Soweto giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tshabalala believes he can help Chiefs
  • The former Amakhosi player is not interested in coaching
  • The glamour Boys are struggling to win trophies

Editors' Picks