He’s not averse to scoring the odd ‘lucky goal’: will a sought-after rising star at BVB become Ole Book’s first transfer coup?

Niclas Füllkrug (33), who is currently under contract in Milan, is also a potential rival for a place in the German national team. For Füllkrug, however, his loan spell with the Rossoneri is turning into something of a disaster. His hopes of securing a place in Nagelsmann’s World Cup squad through goals and regular playing time are fading fast.

And because Tim Kleindienst (30) is also going through a difficult and injury-plagued spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach (six minutes of playing time in 2025/26), Tresoldi certainly has the prospect of a place in the DFB squad as a classic centre-forward. Admittedly, there will be no getting past Kai Havertz (26) and Nick Woltemade (24) for the time being – Deniz Undav recently found this out the hard way.

However, given his profile, his goalscoring record for Brugge and the U21s, and the injury-prone nature and age profile of his rivals, Tresoldi should by now be playing a role in Nagelsmann’s short- and long-term plans. Should the national coach’s call fail to materialise in the medium term, the DFB could once again miss out on a major talent. There have been plenty of examples of this in recent years.

Fisnik Asllani now plays for Kosovo, Ibrahim Maza for Algeria, Kenan Yilmaz for Turkey, and Josip Stanisic – after two U19 internationals for Germany – is now not only a regular at Bayern Munich but also a key player for Croatia. He alone could have resolved the DFB’s major headache on the right flank, a position that must now, out of necessity, be filled by Joshua Kimmich.

Now, of course, the German attack is packed with top-class talent ahead of the World Cup, featuring Havertz, Woltemade, Undav, Florian Wirtz, Serge Gnabry and the prospective return of Jamal Musiala. Nagelsmann emphasised, however, that he wanted to “definitely have a striker in the squad” who “can make a difference in the air when we need a goal and can’t solve everything with the magicians behind him because the opposition are defending so deep”. Now, Tresoldi is no proven heading specialist, but he can certainly “make a difference”. After all, he has already scored seven times with his head for Hannover and Bruges, and Nagelsmann simply doesn’t have that many alternatives at the moment.

In any case, Tresoldi’s phone is on – for the national coach, for other associations and, in particular, for new clubs. Whether with or without the World Cup: the 21-year-old has an exciting summer ahead of him, one that might take him back to Germany – or straight to his dream destination: Milan, Italy.