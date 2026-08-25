Cristiano Ronaldo's withdrawal at half-time in Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Ettifaq was no ordinary tactical tweak. With his side needing to turn the match around, Ange Postecoglou took the Al-Nassr captain out of his plans and sent on others in search of balance and a route back into the game. That decision reopens a question that has stayed close to taboo for years: has time finally begun to catch up with Ronaldo?

Dammam echoed what unfolded less than two months earlier in Houston, when Ronaldo opened his 2026 World Cup against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He left no mark on that game. He finished without a goal, having touched the ball around 20 times and fired off three efforts that missed the target.

One match did not tell the whole story. The numbers at the time showed that, since his penalty against Ghana at the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo had played 10 matches in major tournaments and taken 33 shots without scoring.