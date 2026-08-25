Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo 2:1Getty Images Sport/AI
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

He cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness puts Ronaldo before the dreaded question

FEATURES
Analysis
Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
A. Postecoglou
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Australia
Portugal

From Houston to Dammam: has "the Don" lost his immunity?

Cristiano Ronaldo's withdrawal at half-time in Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Ettifaq was no ordinary tactical tweak. With his side needing to turn the match around, Ange Postecoglou took the Al-Nassr captain out of his plans and sent on others in search of balance and a route back into the game. That decision reopens a question that has stayed close to taboo for years: has time finally begun to catch up with Ronaldo?

Dammam echoed what unfolded less than two months earlier in Houston, when Ronaldo opened his 2026 World Cup against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He left no mark on that game. He finished without a goal, having touched the ball around 20 times and fired off three efforts that missed the target.

One match did not tell the whole story. The numbers at the time showed that, since his penalty against Ghana at the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo had played 10 matches in major tournaments and taken 33 shots without scoring.

  • Question marks surround Ronaldo

    The criticism was not muted. Former French star Thierry Henry summed up the problem with a harsh phrase during his analysis of the World Cup matches: "It is the team that needs to score, not the individual," citing a moment when Ronaldo dropped back instead of pushing forward to open up space for his teammate, at a time when the team was in dire need of surging towards the goal rather than moving away from it.

    Doubts came from inside the pitch itself, too. Asked whether there was a specific plan to mark Ronaldo, Congo midfielder Ngalayel Mukau answered frankly: "We know he is no longer the player he once was, and that he has grown older, but he remains one of the best players in history."

    Roberto Martínez, the former Portugal manager, did not dare take him off despite all of that. He defended his decision openly: "It makes no sense to take off the all-time top scorer in a match where we badly need to score," adding that Ronaldo's experience in the penalty area "cannot be replaced."

    • Advertisement

  • Dammam: Postecoglou's boldness

    Almost two months later, in an entirely different context, with his team down to ten men and trailing 0-2, Postecoglou made the call that Portugal's national team coach had avoided. He removed Ronaldo from the equation completely, turning instead to Al-Khaibari and then Al-Hamdan to restore balance. The result vindicated him: a complete comeback, two goals from Sadio Mane and one from Al-Amri, and a 3-2 victory.

    So the question becomes legitimate. Was Postecoglou really more daring than Martinez, or are the two situations so fundamentally different that no comparison holds? In Houston, Portugal needed a goal and the only solution on offer was to bank on Ronaldo's goalscoring history.

    Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

    Dammam was a different story. Al-Nassr first needed numerical balance, and that has little to do with Ronaldo's goalscoring ability. It comes down to his position on the pitch, a player who does not take part in the pressing and transition phases.

    Even with that explanation, the point still stands. This is the first time this season that a coach, in a moment of real crisis, has decided the route back into the match does not run through Ronaldo, but entirely without him.

  • Striking numbers: a decision that will open the door to debate

    Ronaldo did little in the first half to make Postecoglou think twice. He managed just two shots, one on target, the pair worth an expected goals value of just 0.05, according to Sofascore statistics.

    His involvement in the build-up told an even starker story. He touched the ball just seven times and completed three passes out of five, including a single pass into the attacking third, without creating a chance or recording a key pass. Al-Nassr were two goals down and a man light since the 12th minute, so they needed someone who could shape the game continuously. Ronaldo offered none of that in the opening 45 minutes.

    Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

    On the numbers alone, Postecoglou's call to haul him off at the start of the second half made sense. Whether it was the right one remains open to debate, given Al-Nassr went on to turn the match around.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Has the final chapter drawn near? An undecided answer

    At 41, struggling badly in Al-Nassr's chaotic environment and coming off a display that fell short of expectations at the World Cup, Ronaldo appears to be nearing a stage where time can no longer be ignored.

    To say the end has already begun would be premature, though. A single match, or a single substitution, cannot pass judgement on a player who built his career defying expectations. Nor can his ability to score and make the difference be reduced to a fleeting moment.

    One thing has changed: the question itself is no longer far-fetched. For years, talk of leaving Ronaldo out or hauling him off felt like a slight on his standing. Now coaches discuss his role and his influence as a matter of course, and question marks hang over whether he can still deliver the level the world grew used to seeing.

    Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

    The hands of time stop for no one, not even the greatest of stars. However long his years on the pitch may extend, Ronaldo cannot stop them.

    The sharper question now is not whether he has reached the end, but when football will force him to accept that the version of himself the world once knew is gone.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR