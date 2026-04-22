It may seem odd, given that the 20-year-old has plied his trade in midfield for some time. Yet Manzambi once harboured ambitions to play in goal, idolising Manuel Neuer. “Fortunately for Switzerland, his father and brother talked him out of it,” noted Zurich’s Tages-Anzeiger last October.

By that point the Geneva-born forward had already played seven of his current ten senior matches for the Nati, scoring his third goal shortly before his 20th birthday. Four weeks earlier, also against Sweden, he had netted within minutes of coming off the bench. “He has an incredible instinct for goal; I’ve rarely seen that in a player,” said national coach Murat Yakin.

Yakin first called him up after last season, when Manzambi needed only eleven games—his first at professional level—to establish himself as a key performer for the Breisgau side. He contributed four goals in that span, helping the Breisgauer reach the decisive Matchday 34 showdown with Frankfurt for a Champions League spot, a contest they would ultimately lose.