Harry Kane's No.1 fans! Wife Kate Goodland posts snap of couple's children in matching Bayern Munich kits as Die Roten secure second-half comeback victory over Borussia Monchengladbach

Richard Mills
Harry Kane Kate FamilyGetty/GOAL/Instagram: @katekanex
Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland posted a photo of the couple's children wearing matching Bayern Munich kits after beating Borussia Monchengladbach.

  • Bayern beat Monchengladbach 3-1
  • Kane scores in Bundesliga win
  • Wife posts photo of kids in Bayern kit

