Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane fired language warning by incoming Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany ahead of second season at Bundesliga giants

Harry KaneBayern MunichVincent KompanyBundesliga

New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has urged all overseas players including Harry Kane to learn German.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane asked to master German by Kompany
  • England captain yet to speak German fluently
  • New Bayern boss plans to communicate in multiple languages
Article continues below