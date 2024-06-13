Harry Kane is the best striker at Euro 2024 - but will the England captain's 'curse' be too much for the Three Lions to overcome?

The ex-Spurs str had a truly stunning season with Bayern Munich and could not be in a better position to lead his country to glory in Germany

Cast an eye over the list of winners of the European Golden Shoe award and you will come across some of the greatest strikers in football's history, from legends of the past whose mere mention will bring your grandfather to tears, to the modern greats.

The award, given to the highest scorer in European league football each season, was first won by Portugal and Benfica hero Eusebio, while the third edition was won by the legendary German striker Gerd Muller, whose shot was so lethal he was was known as 'the nation's Bomber'.

Thierry Henry, Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez have won the prestigious award twice, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted it four times, while Lionel Messi has a record six gongs. But the latest winner is a player who has long been knocking on the door of greatness and has finally been let in: Harry Kane.

Kane did not just win the award, he left his rivals in the dust, scoring a sensational 36 goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, eight more than his closest rival Serhou Guirrassy and nine more in league football than Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. His timing could not have been better as he heads to the European Championship as the continent's top scorer and, by extension, will be the best striker at the tournament.

Yet there is still one thing that continues to haunt Kane: his failure to win a single trophy in his career. And it is a subject that will be discussed throughout the tournament and long after unless he can fire England to glory in Germany.