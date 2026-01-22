Barcelona confirm major Pedri injury blow after Hansi Flick issues update as midfielder is forced off in Champions League win over Slavia Prague

Barca did fare admirably without him against Slavia Prague, with Fermin Lopez impressing again after previously registering a Champions League hat-trick against Olympiacos back in October - with the 22-year-old breaking into double figures for goals across all competitions this season.

Flick was full of praise for the Masia academy graduate, saying: “Fermin is a fantastic player. It was important for him and the club that he stayed here last summer because he came through at Barcelona, he lives for Barca. I appreciate a lot what I saw today.”

Barca have moved up to ninth in the Champions League table, with the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16. They have one game left in which to break into that pack, with FC Copenhagen travelling to Camp Nou on January 28.

Flick is eager to see his side prevail in that contest, with the expectation being that victory will ensure that the Blaugrana remain upwardly mobile and avoid the need for a play-off fixture to keep their continental dreams alive.

Flick said: “It won't be easy to beat Copenhagen. We don't know if Ferran [Torres] will be back, maybe Pedri won't play now, Frenkie [de Jong] will be suspended. But we will get Lamine [Yamal] back, it's true, and we have a good opportunity to make the top eight. We didn't start the Champions League well, but with one game left, we have a chance to be where we want to be still.”