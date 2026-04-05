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Hansi Flick explains Lamine Yamal's angry reaction after Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid with late Robert Lewandowski winner
Yamal’s visible frustration at the Metropolitano
Despite a late Robert Lewandowski winner that moved Barca seven points clear at the top of the table, teenage superstar Yamal did not join in the jubilant celebrations. Television cameras captured the youngster with his back to the play when the winning goal went in, and he was later seen gesturing with his arms as he left the pitch accompanied by goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente. The 18-year-old winger reportedly momentarily ignored Barca boss Flick during his exit, heading directly to the locker room while his team-mates toasted the victory. His reaction stood in stark contrast to the general euphoria in the camp after overcoming a difficult night in the capital.
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Flick plays down the incident
Speaking after the game, Flick was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a rift or deeper tactical issue. The German tactician insisted that the frustration was born purely out of the player's high personal standards. He told reporters: "It is normal that he is angry, because he has tried a lot and has not achieved the goal, and he has had many opportunities."
In his post-match interview with DAZN, Flick went further to clarify that there are no lasting issues within the squad. "He was a bit upset. It's normal. He wants to score goals and give assists. They are consequences of the game. It was because we didn't play well. We talked in the locker room and everything is fine. It’s an emotional game," the former Bayern Munich manager added.
Match action and title implications
The game itself was a rollercoaster that began with Giuliano Simeone opening the scoring for the hosts in the 39th minute. Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford equalised just three minutes later to ensure the sides went in level at the break. A pivotal moment occurred in first-half stoppage time when Nico Gonzalez was sent off, forcing Diego Simeone’s men to play the entire second half with ten men. Barca eventually made the advantage count in the 88th minute when Lewandowski pounced on a rebound after a Joao Cancelo effort.
The result saw Barcelona capitalise on Real Madrid's slip-up against Mallorca, opening a significant seven points gap with only eight matches remaining. Flick acknowledged the importance of the win but remained cautious, stating: "We controlled the match. These are three very important points. There are eight games left, nothing is done and we have to do our job."
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Focus shifts to the Champions League
There is little time for Barcelona to dwell on the drama, as the focus immediately shifts to European competition. Flick noted the need for a quick turnaround, mentioning that the squad must recover physically. "We have three days to prepare for the Champions League match and arrive as best as possible," he said. With another decisive clash against Atletico looming on Wednesday at Camp Nou in the Champions League, Flick will be hoping his young jewel can channel his frustration into a match-winning performance.