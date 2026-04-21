Hansi Flick gives 'completely honest' update on his future after Barcelona's Champions League exit

The German coach remains convinced that the unique harmony within the dressing room makes Barcelona the ideal setting for both his family and the final chapter of his professional journey. While acknowledging the club's continental aspirations, Flick confirmed his desire to prolong his stay at the Camp Nou once the current season's objectives are met.

Addressing his contract renewal and his overall happiness at the club, Flick stated: "My plan is to renew. I'm being completely honest. This will be the last step in my career. I feel great. I'd like to renew, but now is not the time to talk about it.

"I had a great time with the national team and with Bayern... but here I feel like everything around me is the best. Looking at it all, my career and my family, I'm very happy. The feeling is great: the atmosphere in the locker room is fantastic... The Champions League is a motivation. It's the dream of the club and the fans. We have to stick together and try again and again... and hopefully it will come very soon."