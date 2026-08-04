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Hansi Flick opens up on Barcelona's managing world champion egos after Spain's summer glory
Spain secure historic World Cup glory
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final a few weeks ago. In a final marked by tactical tension and physical confrontation, Ferran Torres emerged as the hero for Spain. The Barcelona striker, who came on as a second-half substitute, etched his name into Spanish football history with a powerful shot in the 106th minute. The victory marks Spain’s second World Cup triumph, adding to their 2010 win in South Africa and completing a rare sweep of major international honors. In addition to Torres, at least seven Barcelona players are in the Spain squad: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal. This success has raised concerns that they might feel they have reached the peak of their careers.
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Flick unfazed by managing the egos of the squad
With several members of the Blaugrana core returning as world champions, the spotlight on the Catalan giants has never been brighter. However, the former Bayern Munich boss views this influx of confidence as a positive rather than a hurdle for his dressing room management. Flick has insisted he is well-prepared for the task of managing the egos of the squad.
"Champions never stop. They know how to win titles and that is important. This title should give them more confidence. When you work hard and focus every day, it becomes something special. That's what we want to achieve this year," Flick stated during his media address at Saint George’s Park.
The search for a new number nine
Despite the positive vibes surrounding the squad's mentality, Flick was blunt about the technical deficiencies currently facing the team. The departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract has left a significant void in the center-forward position that has yet to be adequately filled. While the club has been active in the market, securing wide talent, the lack of a specialized 'number nine' remains a primary concern for the coaching staff. Flick is also waiting for news on Torres and Paris Saint-Germain's interest.
"It depends on the team. We have to wait. I have complete confidence in Deco and we know we have to do something. It also depends on Ferran. We'll see what we do," said Flick.
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Overcoming injury setbacks and squad harmony
The preparations for the new season have not been without their difficulties, as evidenced by the cancellation of a scheduled friendly against Preston North End due to the English side's lack of available players. Furthermore, the injury to Frenkie de Jong has created a gap in the midfield, though Flick appears relatively calm about the situation. Rather than rushing into the market for a replacement midfielder, the coach is focused on the internal development of his squad and the integration of returning players.
Flick's confidence in his methods and his players is evident, but the true test will come when the competitive matches begin. Managing the expectations of a world-champion-heavy squad while navigating the financial and structural constraints of the club requires a delicate touch. "When you work hard and focus every day, it eventually becomes something special," Flick concluded.
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