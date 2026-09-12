Granit Xhaka reveals why he snubbed Chelsea transfer to stay at Sunderland

In a summer that saw Chelsea aggressively pursuing experience to balance their youthful ranks, Xhaka emerged as a shock priority for the West London club. The 33-year-old Swiss international, who has enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence since leaving Arsenal, was identified by the Blues' hierarchy as the perfect fit for their midfield engine room. However, despite the prestige associated with a move to Chelsea, Xhaka has now revealed that his loyalty to the ongoing project at Sunderland outweighed the temptation of a return to the capital.

Chelsea’s pursuit was not merely a casual inquiry; the Blues submitted a formal £8m bid for the veteran midfielder, an offer that was swiftly and firmly rebuffed by the Sunderland board. Following the collapse of these negotiations, Chelsea eventually turned their attention elsewhere, securing deals for 36-year-old Jordan Henderson and 35-year-old Danny Welbeck to fill their requirement for veteran leadership.