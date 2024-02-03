Gio Reyna must use USMNT teammate Weston McKennie as inspiration - even if Nottingham Forest loan doesn't work out

The midfielder's Premier League move comes with risks, but he can look to a familiar face for a blueprint on how to bounce back from adversity

A talented young American leaving a European super club to join a U.S. men's national team teammate at a struggling Premier League side... where have we heard this before? It happened just last season with Weston McKennie and now, as we head into the business end of the 2023-24 campaign, Gio Reyna is now back in England.

The deal was wrapped up on Wednesday, with Reyna, in desperate need of playing time after seeing minutes at Borussia Dortmund dry up, joining Nottingham Forest. The playing time should be there for him, but whether the move pays off is anything but a sure thing.

By joining Forest, Reyna has walked straight into a relegation battle. As things stand, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are just two points above safety and those in charge of the club will hope that Reyna will make the difference that leads to their survival.

McKennie walked into a similar situation last year, joining a Leeds team that, after his arrival, imploded. Reyna will hope that his move to the Premier League goes nowhere near as wrong and, realistically, it's almost impossible for things to get as ugly for Reyna as it did for McKennie.

But that's the negative side. The positives will be what Reyna is looking for, and the rejuvenated McKennie gives him a pretty clear blueprint for how to turn a midseason Premier League loan into a career-altering launchpad.