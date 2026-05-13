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Ghana squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are heading for their fifth World Cup after an impressive qualifying campaign that saw the Black Stars win eight of their 10 qualifiers and take up one of Africa’s nine automatic spots.

The Black Stars reached the quarter-finals back in 2010 and will be eyeing a run to the knockout phase thanks to a squad packed full of exciting attacking talent. Premier League superstars Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo will be expected to shine and are part of an exciting attack that should also feature Athletic Club's Inaki Williams and Leicester's Jordan Ayew.

Ghana will face Panama, England and Croatia in the group stages and will be eager to make up for the disappointment of missing AFCON 2025 by putting on a good show this summer.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

  • Nigeria v Ghana - The Unity CupGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Benjamin Asare is currently Ghana’s No. 1 goalkeeper and looks set to continue for the World Cup. The Heart of Oaks stopper continues to impress in the Ghana Premier League and is a safe pair of hands for the Black Stars. St Gallen’s Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang of St Patrick's Athletic are expected to be the back-ups at the tournament for Otto Addo's men.

    PlayerClub 
    Lawrence Ati-ZigiSt Gallen
    Joseph AnangSt Patrick's Athletic
    Benjamin AsareHearts of Oak
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  • Gideon MENSAH-ghana-20250531(C)Getty Images

    Defenders

    Ghana only conceded six goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, highlighting how rock solid their backline has been. Alejander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu’s partnership at the back has been key but the Black Stars have been rocked by the news the Monaco defender will miss the World Cup due to an ACL injury.

    Gideon Mensah has been a regular fixture at left-back for Ghana but has now come under pressure for his place Derrick Kohn. The Union Berlin defender has enjoyed a quietly impressive season in Germany and will be part of the squad that heads out to the USA, Mexico and Canada this summer.

    Young star Kojo Peprah Oppong will be hoping to keep his place in the squad after receiving a first international call up at the end of last year following a bright start to life in Ligue 1 with Nice. Otto Addo has also called up Patric Pfeiffer, Marvin Senaya and Derrick Luckassen for friendlies in the build-up to the tournament, offering the trio a chance to stake a claim in his final squad.

    PlayerClub 
    Gideon MensahAuxerre
    Jerome Opokuİstanbul Başakşehir
    Kojo Peprah OppongNice
    Caleb YirenkyiNordsjælland
    Jonas AdjeteyBasel
    Ebenezer AnnanSaint-Étienne
    Alexander DjikuSpartak Moscow
    Patric PfeifferDarmstadt 98
    Derrick LuckassenPafos FC
    Marvin SenayaAuxerre
    Derrick KohnUnion Berlin
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    Midfielders

    Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus is the big name in midfield for Ghana. Indeed it was his goal that secured Ghana’s World Cup qualification against Comoros. The 25-year-old has endured a dismal Premier League campaign with Spurs but will be hoping to put those troubles aside to shine at the World Cup. Kudus has also struggled with injury in 2026 but the hope is that he will be fit and fresh for the tournament.

    Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey continues to be an important part of the squad, despite limited playing time in La Liga this season, but did play a key role in the Black Stars’ qualifying campaign and remains one of the most experienced members of the squad. 

    Auxerre star Elisha Owusun is another key midfielder for Ghana and will hope to put his injuries issues behind him to play a starting role for the Black Stars at the tournament, while Ibrahim Sulemana returned to the squad in time for March friendlies. 

    Abu Francis is expected to miss out after sustaining a double leg fracture in a friendly against Japan at the end of 2026.

    PlayerClub 
    Elisha OwusuAuxerre
    Thomas ParteyVillarreal
    Kelvin NkrumahMedeama
    Kwasi SiboOviedo
    Prince OwosuMedeama SC
    Mohammed KudusTottenham
    Salis Abdul SamedNice
    Ibrahim SulemanaCalgliari

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  • Japan v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Attackers

    Ghana’s attack is full of star names and there’s intense competition for a place in the squad for this summer’s tournament. Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo is guaranteed a place and will be expected to star for the Black Stars at the tournament.

    Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams and Leicester’s Jordan Ayew are also certainties for manager Otto Addo and are proven forwards with strong goalscoring records both at club and international level.

    Elsewhere, debate continues to rage over whether veteran star Andrew Ayew will make the squad. The 36-year-old has not featured since AFCON 2023 but there have been calls for his loyalty to the cause to be rewarded with a place in the squad.

    Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana are also two exciting members of the squad. Leicester star Issahaku has caught the eye with some spectacular goals, while Sulemana is known for his dribbling ability and silky touch.

    PlayerClub 
    Abdul Fatawu IssahakuLeicester
    Christopher Bonsu BaahAl Qadsiah
    Kamaldeen SulemanaAtalanta
    Jordan AyewLeicester
    Inaki WilliamsAthletic Club
    Antoine SemenyoMan City
    Ernest NuamahLyon
    Brandon Thomas AsanteCoventry
    Prince AduViktoria Plzen
  • Jordan Ayew Ghana 2025Getty Images

    Ghana star players

    There’s no doubt that Ghana will look to Antoine Semenyo for inspiration at the World Cup. The attacker has lit up the Premier League with his ability in front of goal for Bournemouth and simply continued that form since joining Manchester City in the January transfer window, lifting the Carabao Cup in March.

    Fellow Premier League star Muhammed Kudus is another player blessed with extraordinary ability and tends to rise to the big occasions. Kudus has struggled with injury during his time at Spurs but should be fit in time for the World Cup and raring to go after a difficult campaign.

    Team captain Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the attack once again. The Leicester star was Ghana’s top scorer in qualifying, with seven goals, and will hope to lead by example as he heads into his third World Cup with Ghana.

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    Predicted Ghana Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Benjamin Asare will start in goal for Ghana at the World Cup behind a solid defensive line. Alejander Djiku will take up his usual position but will need a new partner with Mohammed Salisu out  of action. Jerome Opoku could get the nod, with Seidu and Mensah the two full-backs.

    Further forward, Thomas Partey will anchor the midfield and take up his usual position alongside Kwasi Sibo. Muhammed Kudus will be charged with bringing the attacking inspiration and creativity as well as supplying the forward line.

    Captain Jordan Ayew will lead the team out at the World Cup as part of a dangerous-looking front line. Antoine Semenyo will be expected to be playing a starring role, with Fatawu Issahaku potentially set to complete the front three.

    Predicted Ghana Starting XI for World Cup 2026 (4-3-3): Asare; Seidu, Opoku, Djiku, Mensah; Partey, Sibo, Kudus; Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew, Semenyo.

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