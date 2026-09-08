'I'm not enjoying it' - Gennaro Gattuso admits he is afraid despite Lazio's top spot after win over Udinese

Lazio have enjoyed a flawless start to the domestic season, securing nine points from their opening three fixtures. The latest success, a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Udinese, has cemented their position as early Scudetto contenders. However, Gattuso is far from relaxed. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the 48-year-old tactician expressed his inherent fear that success could lead to a drop in intensity. He is determined to keep his players grounded, even as the excitement builds around the Stadio Olimpico following their impressive run of form.

"I'm not enjoying it because I have this defect, you have to stay on the ball, I'm always afraid that after victories the team can go too high in spirits, I should enjoy it more. Even as a player I was like this, I will have time to enjoy it, then I will enjoy it in ten years when I retire. I'm made like this, I go looking for a bit of complicated situations, I knew where I was coming," Gattuso said.