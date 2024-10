This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Galactico levels? Kylian Mbappe told he 'doesn't reach Karim Benzema's ankle!' as France questioned for bowing to supposed injury pressure from Real Madrid K. Mbappe Real Madrid K. Benzema France LaLiga Kylian Mbappe is a Real Madrid 'Galactico' but when it comes to "levels" the World Cup winner has been told he "doesn't reach Karim Benzema's ankle". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below World Cup winner Mbappe now in Spain

Left out of latest Les Bleus squad

Treading same path as countryman Benzema Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below