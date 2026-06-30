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Gabriel Magalhaes credits Arsenal playing style for vital Casemiro assist to rescue Brazil in World Cup round of 32
Crucial impact against Japan
Gabriel played a pivotal role for Brazil during their World Cup round of 32 fixture against Japan in Houston. With his national team trailing, the commanding centre-half stepped up to provide a vital assist for Casemiro, who nodded home the equalising goal to rescue the side.
According to a report from UOL, the defender attributed his offensive contribution to the tactical instructions he receives at club level. Arsenal are known for their progressive approach, and Gabriel demonstrated exactly how those methods translate to the international stage. His vision and precise pass allowed Casemiro to level the score, turning the momentum in favour of Brazil when they needed it most.
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Arsenal tactics translate to international success
Speaking after the dramatic match, Gabriel expressed his delight regarding the assist and explained how his club duties prepared him for the moment. The defender highlighted that Arsenal play with a high defensive line, which naturally places him in advanced positions on the pitch.
"It is something I work on at Arsenal," he stated, reflecting on his involvement in the goal. By operating higher up the field, he was able to spot Casemiro making a crucial run. Arsenal have heavily relied on this aggressive defensive structure, and it clearly paid dividends for Brazil as they navigated a tense encounter against a resilient Japanese side in the United States.
Martinelli secures the victory
Following the vital equaliser from Casemiro, another Arsenal player took centre stage to ensure Brazil advanced to the round of 16. Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive goal to complete the comeback and secure qualification for his country.
Gabriel was quick to praise Martinelli, noting how happy he was to see his club team-mate find the back of the net on the biggest stage. Brazil showed incredible resilience, battling back from a losing position to overcome Japan. The synergy between Gabriel and Martinelli highlights the strong connection within the squad, as the two Premier League stars combined their efforts to keep World Cup dreams alive.
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What next for Brazil?
Brazil will now prepare for their round of 16 tie as they continue their pursuit of World Cup glory. The national team will face the winner of the upcoming match between Ivory Coast and Norway. With Gabriel and Martinelli both in excellent form, Brazil have a strong core of confident players ready for the next challenge. The squad will now recover from their efforts in Houston.