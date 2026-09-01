AFP
Future star secured! Liverpool complete £30m signing of Belgian wonderkid goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Genk
A long-term investment in the goalkeeping department
Liverpool have moved decisively to secure their next generation of talent by finalising the acquisition of Brughmans from Belgian outfit Genk. The 18-year-old, who stands at a towering 6ft 7in, has become one of the most talked-about young prospects in European football, and the Reds have acted quickly to ward off interest from other suitors.
The club officially announced that we have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Brughmans from KRC Genk, marking another significant addition to the squad's development pipeline.
Brughmans has already demonstrated his quality this season, starting all four of Genk’s domestic matches and proving why he is considered a future international star. While he has already represented Belgium at various youth levels, this move to the Premier League represents a significant step up in his career trajectory.
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Financial details and contract structure
The financial package involved in bringing Brughmans to Anfield is substantial, reflecting the high regard in which he is held by the club's scouting department. Reporting on the breakdown of the transfer, it has been noted that the £30m package but add-on heavy nature of the agreement means the fixed fee is nominal, protecting Liverpool’s interests while rewarding Genk if the player meets specific performance-related milestones.
In terms of his commitment to the club, Brughmans has put pen to paper on a six-year contract, keeping him tied to the Reds until at least 2032. The club confirmed that the teenager will now return to Genk for the duration of the 2026-27 season. This loan arrangement serves as a crucial development phase, allowing Brughmans to rack up senior appearances and gain European experience before he joins his new teammates in the summer of 2027.
Planning for the post-Alisson era
The timing of the Brughmans signing is particularly pertinent given the current state of Liverpool’s goalkeeping roster. While Alisson Becker remains one of the finest keepers in the world, his contract is set to expire next summer, leading to inevitable questions about the long-term future of the position.
With Giorgi Mamardashvili already on the books alongside Freddie Woodman and Vitezslav Jaros, the addition of Brughmans adds another layer of security to the squad. By securing Brughmans now, Liverpool are effectively future-proofing a position that is notoriously difficult to fill with elite quality.
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Global recruitment strategy continues to bear fruit
The acquisition of Brughmans is the latest example of Liverpool’s aggressive recruitment of teenage talent from across the globe. Earlier this year, the club made headlines by signing Senegalese defender Mor Talla N'diaye and Austrian centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe, both of whom caught the eye during the U17 World Cup in Qatar.
This focus on the 16-to-19 age bracket has also seen the arrival of Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi - who is currently spending the season on loan at TSV Hartberg - and Colombian midfielder Samuel Martinez.
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