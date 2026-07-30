Fenerbahce are lining up their move, which could come after 11 August, the date of the second leg in the preliminary qualifying round for the final Champions League group stage against Sturm Graz. If they reach the play-off, the last hurdle before the Champions League League Phase, Fener would be guaranteed at least Europa League football if they go out there. That would also give any new arrivals, whether Calhanoglu or Leao, a European stage. Calhanoglu, whose contract expires in a year, in 2027, is valued by Inter at €25-30 million. He currently earns €6 million net.