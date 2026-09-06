Al-Ittihad were not among the favourites to be one of the standout champions of the new season. In fact, they entered the competition amid many question marks following the departure of France's Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal, along with the administrative changes and financial constraints that kept "the Dean" out of the race for the huge signings pursued by clubs such as Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

What initially seemed like a crisis threatening Al-Ittihad's season gradually turned into an opportunity to build a different team. The club decided to place its trust in Germany's Jens Wissing, the 38-year-old young coach who did not have the big name or coaching CV to make him the fans' first choice.

Within a few weeks, Wissing began to prove that names and budgets alone are not what makes a strong team. He gave Al-Ittihad a clear identity and personality on the pitch, and his latest victims were Al-Nassr and their stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in a Clasico that "the Dean" settled 2-1.