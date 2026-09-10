From striker to defender: how has Youssef En-Nesyri's style changed with Al-Ittihad?

When a striker of Youssef En-Nesyri's stature arrives at Al-Ittihad, attention naturally turns to the penalty area. He is meant to be the man who finishes off attacks and turns chances into goals. Yet the way the Moroccan has looked for "the Doyen" this season tells a completely different story.

No longer is En-Nesyri simply a striker waiting for the ball inside the box. He has become part of a bigger system, one that asks him to drift into different spaces, press, cover, drop back and, at times, take on defensive duties as if he were just another outfield player.

The transformation is clear once you look beyond the numbers. Across seven matches, En-Nesyri has managed only three attacking contributions, two goals and one assist. At first glance those figures might suggest he has not delivered what was expected of him in front of goal.

Watch him closely, though, and a different picture emerges. His role has changed under German coach Jens Wissing, whose system demands that strikers juggle multiple jobs. During certain phases of a match, En-Nesyri shifts from spearhead to defensive cog within the plan.