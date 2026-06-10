Goal.com
LiveTickets
YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO Getty Images
Daniel Buse

Translated by

From 'hell' to playoff hero: Youssoufa Moukoko's turbulent year after finally leaving BVB

Superleague
FC Koebenhavn
FEATURES
Y. Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Youssoufa Moukoko is currently a long way from the form he displayed in youth teams and with the DFB squad. Nevertheless, he recently had reason to celebrate in Denmark.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off this week, officially succeeding the 2022 tournament. Just three and a half years ago—though it feels like an eternity—the DFB side exited Qatar at the group stage. Hansi Flick was at the helm, pre-tournament debate raged over the rainbow armband, and Japan inflicted a shock defeat. The fallout included an embarrassing documentary for the DFB coach, complete with a 'grey geese' motivational video. 

On the positive side, Germany did field its youngest-ever World Cup player in Qatar: Youssoufa Moukoko. Having just turned 18, the then Borussia Dortmund forward made a brief substitute appearance. For Moukoko, that World Cup spotlight now feels like a lifetime ago. This past season—a challenging one for the youngster—ended on a positive note, as he secured a personal highlight with his Danish club. 

  • Youssoufa Moukoko secured European qualification for FC Copenhagen on the final day of the season, netting the decisive 2-1 goal against Brøndby in stoppage time with a five-metre backheel. 

    Moukoko, who rarely posts on social media, later shared the moment with pride. In stoppage time he added a second goal to seal a 3-1 win and secure Copenhagen's spot in the Conference League second qualifying round—a quirk of Denmark's Superliga format that may puzzle German fans. 

    For much of the campaign, however, FCK had been in disarray and Moukoko had looked out of sorts. The reigning double winners had begun the season with high hopes, bolstered by the €5 million signing—the club's third most expensive ever—who was expected to provide the spark for further success. 

    Yet the campaign unravelled: after the main round, the twelve Superliga sides are split into championship and relegation groups, and FCK's seventh-place finish meant they were relegated to the drop zone for the first time, having won only eight of 22 matches. Moukoko featured in 18 of those matches, though his tally of three goals was very modest for a supposed top signing. 

    • Advertisement
  • YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO Getty Images

    Youssoufa Moukoko: "I played badly"

    "I know that's not my level," Moukoko told *kicker* last autumn, at a time when the Danish tabloids were already branding him a "flagrant mis-signing". Exactly what his level is, however, remains an open question for the striker. 

    In his youth, Moukoko tore through BVB's youth ranks, convincing the Black and Yellows they had a future star. The step up to the senior team has been problematic, though: the speed advantage he once enjoyed has vanished, and his once-reliable finishing instinct now produces far fewer goals than it did against age-group opponents. "My body wasn't ready for the professional game yet," Moukoko explained, acknowledging the injuries that regularly hampered him. 

    When fit, he was granted only brief cameos, and he could not displace established stars such as Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug, Maximilian Beier or Serhou Guirassy. A loan move to OGC Nice in 2024/25 was supposed to give him more game time and rebuild his confidence, yet the sporting outcome was disappointing. 

    From early February until the end of the campaign he was completely sidelined, having failed to make any meaningful impact. "I was poor; you have to say that," he admitted. Surprisingly, though, Moukoko drew an extremely positive conclusion from his year on the Cote d'Azur: "Nice was the best thing that could have happened to me." He added that the experience had taught him patience and helped him judge his performances more realistically. 

  • YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO Getty Images

    Copenhagen miss out on the Champions League group stage: "It's hell"

    It soon became clear that Nice had no intention of signing the BVB loanee on a permanent basis. With no prospects in Dortmund either, Moukoko pushed for a move away. FC Copenhagen may not have been his dream club, but the Superliga's more modest level offered Moukoko a chance to rediscover his form—so the FCK hierarchy believed. 

    When the going was rough, Moukoko was not solely to blame; the entire squad underperformed. "This is embarrassing and a black day for us," admitted Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup as his side slipped into the relegation play-offs. 

    "I am deeply ashamed. This is hell," said Thomas Delaney, another former Dortmund man, putting it even more bluntly. Moukoko, already under fire because of the transfer fee, suddenly delivered. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FCK are in their worst form in 26 years – and yet they're still in the European Cup.

    In the relegation play-offs, the 21-year-old scored six goals in six games, helping Copenhagen finish top of the table and comfortably avoid relegation. Although seventh place in the final standings represented FCK's worst campaign in 26 years, winning the relegation play-offs kept European qualification alive thanks to the Superliga format. In the subsequent play-off derby against Brøndby, Moukoko struck twice to secure the victory for his club. 

    "I know I'm going to help this team," Moukoko had vowed back in autumn 2025, and he proved it again in May. He remains under contract with FC Copenhagen until 2030; last winter's departure rumours are now history, just like his record as the youngest German World Cup player. 

  • Youssoufa Moukoko's 2025/26 season

    Games: 41
    Minutes played: 2015 minutes
    Minutes per match: 49
    Goals: 18
    Assists: 3
Club Friendlies
FC Koebenhavn crest
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
Mjaellby crest
Mjaellby
MJA