From 'hell' to playoff hero: Youssoufa Moukoko's turbulent year after finally leaving BVB

"I know that's not my level," Moukoko told *kicker* last autumn, at a time when the Danish tabloids were already branding him a "flagrant mis-signing". Exactly what his level is, however, remains an open question for the striker.

In his youth, Moukoko tore through BVB's youth ranks, convincing the Black and Yellows they had a future star. The step up to the senior team has been problematic, though: the speed advantage he once enjoyed has vanished, and his once-reliable finishing instinct now produces far fewer goals than it did against age-group opponents. "My body wasn't ready for the professional game yet," Moukoko explained, acknowledging the injuries that regularly hampered him.

When fit, he was granted only brief cameos, and he could not displace established stars such as Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug, Maximilian Beier or Serhou Guirassy. A loan move to OGC Nice in 2024/25 was supposed to give him more game time and rebuild his confidence, yet the sporting outcome was disappointing.

From early February until the end of the campaign he was completely sidelined, having failed to make any meaningful impact. "I was poor; you have to say that," he admitted. Surprisingly, though, Moukoko drew an extremely positive conclusion from his year on the Cote d'Azur: "Nice was the best thing that could have happened to me." He added that the experience had taught him patience and helped him judge his performances more realistically.