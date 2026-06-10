From 'hell' to playoff hero: Youssoufa Moukoko's turbulent year after finally leaving BVB

The 2026 World Cup kicks off this week, officially succeeding the 2022 tournament. Just three and a half years ago—though it feels like an eternity—the DFB side exited Qatar at the group stage. Hansi Flick was at the helm, pre-tournament debate raged over the rainbow armband, and Japan inflicted a shock defeat. The fallout included an embarrassing documentary for the DFB coach, complete with a 'grey geese' motivational video.
On the positive side, Germany did field its youngest-ever World Cup player in Qatar: Youssoufa Moukoko. Having just turned 18, the then Borussia Dortmund forward made a brief substitute appearance. For Moukoko, that World Cup spotlight now feels like a lifetime ago. This past season—a challenging one for the youngster—ended on a positive note, as he secured a personal highlight with his Danish club.