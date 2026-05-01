AFP
Michael Olise & Ousmane Dembele do what Kylian Mbappe isn’t capable of' - Didier Deschamps warned Real Madrid star 'shouldn't be leader' for France
Technical hierarchy questioned
Former France international Rothen has sparked debate by suggesting that Mbappe is currently being eclipsed by the creative exploits of Olise and Dembele. Despite Mbappe’s storied history with Les Bleus, including 56 goals in 96 appearances and a starring role in the 2018 World Cup triumph, Rothen argues the tactical structure must evolve. While acknowledging the captain’s efficiency as a finisher, he insists the 27-year-old lacks the specific flair required to be the team's heartbeat.
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Rothen’s scathing assessment
Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen claimed that Mbappe's role should be limited to his strengths rather than overall leadership. He declared: “When you see the players around him today, you can’t ask Kylian Mbappe to be the technical leader. He shouldn’t be the attacking leader. We have to play to his strengths. We have the advantage of having a very effective player who scores a lot of goals. OK. He’s here for that. But there’s a structure to put in place around him.”
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Gap in capability
The former PSG winger went on to highlight a perceived gulf in technical quality, claiming that Mbappe’s game lacks the aesthetic and creative impact provided by other French stars. Elaborating on this perceived technical deficit, he added: “When you see Dembele and Olise… when they touch the ball, it’s incredible! I’m not ashamed to say that what Olise and Dembele do, Mbappe isn’t capable of doing.”
- AFP
World Cup challenges ahead
With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching this summer, Deschamps must decide if the emergence of Olise and Dembele necessitates a shift in responsibility away from his skipper. France have been drawn into a competitive Group I alongside Senegal, Iraq, and Norway for the upcoming tournament. These fixtures will serve as the ultimate test of Mbappe’s leadership as Les Bleus aim to integrate their technical talents while navigating a challenging path toward another global final.