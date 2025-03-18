'Football first!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe defended after setting 'big, big challenge' to stadium architects over Man Utd's plans to knock down Old Trafford and build 100,000-seater ground
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been defended over his plans to knock down Old Trafford and build a new 100,000 seater stadium.
- Man Utd planning to build new stadium
- Project will take five years and cost £2bn
- Stadium architects offer insight into plans