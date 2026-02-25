Florian Wirtz's agent still 'wishing' for Real Madrid transfer as he reveals plea to Florentino Perez before midfielder's Liverpool switch

Wirtz's agent Volker Struth has now revealed that the 22-year-old could have joined Real Madrid rather than Liverpool.

He told Bild: "During the period when a move to Liverpool or Bayern was being discussed, I called Xabi Alonso and told him: 'You have to take the lad from Leverkusen with you to Real'. Xabi replied: 'You don’t have to tell me that, you have to tell Florentino Perez (Real Madrid's president).'

"So I actually sent him a message: 'Dear Florentino, I’ve told you many times before: I have a player here whom I would highly recommend. Florian Wirtz makes every team in the world better.'"

Struth went on to say that he still hopes Wirtz can go on and secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. He told the Phrasenmaher podcast: "That year, it simply wasn’t the right time due to the squad and the budget. Even Real Madrid’s coffers aren’t always overflowing. But my wish remains that Florian will play there one day.

"I wasn't deeply enough involved in the offers that were on the table. My greatest wish, of course, would have been to have Florian at Real Madrid to see – and I don't think I'm alone in that. I also think he would be in very good hands there. He's doing quite well in Liverpool now, he's a very young player and who knows what might happen in his career."