'We fought like lions!' – How Florian Thauvin saved RC Lens from humiliation in five-goal thriller

RC Lens escaped a humiliating opening night in the UEFA Champions League, mounting a sensational late comeback to beat Slavia Prague 3-2. Despite playing against ten men following a red card for Konecny, Dino Toppmoller's side trailed 2-1 in the 89th minute when Sturm scored his second.

However, two goals in stoppage time turned total collapse into a famous victory at the Fortuna Arena.

The win marked Lens's first away victory in Europe's elite competition since 1998.