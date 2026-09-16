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'I've seen the films!' – Finlay Herrick reveals Millwall excitement after dream West Ham debut
Herrick makes full home debut against Fulham
Finlay Herrick made his first home start for West Ham United on Tuesday night in a 3-2 Carabao Cup third-round loss to Fulham, speaking to West Ham TV post-match. The 20-year-old goalkeeper stepped up at London Stadium on his mother's birthday, completing a 14-year journey through the club's academy.
Despite the narrow defeat, Herrick produced a committed display against Premier League opposition.
The young stopper took full responsibility for Oscar Bobb's winning goal while praising his team-mates for their effort.
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Goalkeeper driven by Miklosko legacy
Speaking to West Ham TV post-match, Herrick revealed that club icon Ludek Miklosko had inspired him since he joined the academy aged six. Having spent time with the former Czech international on youth tours, Herrick declared his dream of matching Miklosko's clean sheet record.
He expressed a desire to earn the same long-lasting affection from the West Ham supporters.
"He's got up there with the most clean sheets in West Ham history, and in the nicest way, I want to beat it," Herrick stated to West Ham TV. "You hear the fans singing every game about him. That's what you aim to be as a West Ham player, you want to hear the fans sing your name."
Academy graduate eager for Millwall derby
Herrick immediately shifted his focus to Saturday's highly anticipated showdown against Millwall at The Den. The match marks the first meeting between the rival London clubs since 2012, when West Ham secured a 2-1 victory.
Having grown up watching stories and films about the famous rivalry—including iconic hooligan cinema like Green Street and The Football Factory—the young keeper is desperate to experience the atmosphere firsthand.
Millwall enter the contest seeking a response after recording four defeats in their last six matches across all competitions.
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Young stopper embraces development under coaching staff
Herrick emphasized his determination to learn from his debut experience and keep improving under the guidance of first-team coaches Rui Barbosa, Bill Lepine, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Hammers enter Saturday's derby sitting four points clear at the top of the EFL Championship table.
"It’s a disappointing result tonight, but with a big game on Saturday against Millwall, I can't wait," Herrick added to West Ham TV regarding the clash. "I've been seeing films, I've been told stories and I finally get to see it properly and be involved in it as well, which I'm looking forward to."
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