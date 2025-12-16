FIFA adds £45 ticket after pricing backlash to 2026 World Cup

The controversy erupted earlier this month when details of the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup were released to national federations. Fans discovered that following their team from the first match to the final would cost upwards of £5,000 for even the cheapest seats, not including travel and accommodation. This was a massive jump compared to previous tournaments like the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where group stage tickets had a flat rate of around £68.50. Supporter groups were quick to condemn the pricing strategy.

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) branded the prices a "scandalous" and "laughable insult" to the average fan, while Football Supporters Europe (FSE) - a group that represents European football supporters’ interests - expressed astonishment at the "extortionate" costs. John MacLean, CEO of the Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA), highlighted the drastic increase, noting that prices were, in some cases, "five times the cost in Qatar" and urged FIFA to rethink.