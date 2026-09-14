ZUMA Press Wire
Ferran Torres downplays match-winning heroics against Brest as PSG get Ligue 1 title defence on track
Torres seals vital victory
The Spanish forward struck the decisive goal just five minutes into Sunday night's matchday four clash, capitalising on Joris Chotard's errant pass before combining smoothly with Ousmane Dembele to curl home. His solitary effort at Stade Francis-Le Ble earned the reigning champions their first win of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign, ending a three-match winless drought. The hard-fought result also preserved the Parisians' outright dominance over Brest, who succumbed to their 13th league defeat against PSG since returning to the top flight in 2019-20.
- AFP
Striker prioritises team success
The decisive finish took Torres' tally to six goals in his opening five outings for the club, matching the finest scoring start in PSG history set by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Despite his match-winning display, the summer arrival remained modest when assessing the performance on the club's official website.
Reflecting on the contest via the club's official website, the forward said: "It's true that it wasn't our best match. I think we were very competitive, and in the end, it's also important to get this first win on a pitch that we knew was going to be difficult. Now we have another week to rest and prepare for next weekend's match, which is also very important for us.
"My goal? What matters to me is always helping the team, regardless of how much playing time the coach decides to give me, and doing my part. Whether that's through goals, assists, or my work on the pitch."
Champions regain positive momentum
The narrow victory relieved brewing pressure on manager Luis Enrique following a shock 2-1 defeat to Monaco the previous weekend. Torres' prolific form, following a midweek Champions League hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava, proved the difference once again despite an unconvincing team display. The three points deliver a timely morale boost for the holders as they look to get their title defence firmly back on track.
- AFP
Crucial domestic test looms
A full week of preparation awaits Enrique's men before they head to the Stade Velodrome for a fierce derby clash with Marseille. The French giants face an anxious wait on Achraf Hakimi after the right-back's premature exit through injury in the opening period. Continuing to lean on Torres' blistering form while patching up defensive frailties will be key to closing the five-point gap to table-topping Lille.
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