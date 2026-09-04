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Alvino Hanafi

King Dimarco! Inter star crowned Serie A king but admits contract concern

F. Dimarco
Inter
Serie A

Inter wing-back Federico Dimarco has been named Serie A Player of the Year at the Gran Gala del Calcio ceremony. While celebrating his award and Inter's Club of the Year title, Dimarco raised questions regarding his contract renewal status.

  • Inter dominate Gran Gala del Calcio

    Inter enjoyed a triumphant evening at the Gran Gala del Calcio, officially picking up the Serie A Club of the Year award. The primary individual accolade belonged to wing-back Federico Dimarco, who was voted Serie A Player of the Year by his peers.

    The Team of the Season featured heavily populated Inter representation alongside stars across the league.

    The selected eleven included Mile Svilar, Marco Palestra, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Scott McTominay, Luka Modric, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez, and Donyell Malen.



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    Dimarco and Lautaro savor recognition

    Dimarco expressed immense gratitude upon receiving the award, outlining his desire to continue improving his offensive output for the Nerazzurri.

    "Receiving an award like this is unique," Dimarco stated. "Last year I set the assist record, and this season I want to improve even further."

    Captain Lautaro Martinez also accepted accolades from his fellow professionals. "It is always an honour to receive votes from colleagues," Lautaro said. "We have a great group and had a fantastic season."

  • Champions League pain fueled rise

    Dimarco attributed his recent career transformation to the painful experience of losing a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, using the heartbreak as motivation.

    "My breakthrough? It all started after the lost Champions League final against PSG, which pushed us to give our absolute maximum," Dimarco explained.

    However, the wing-back also addressed his current contract situation, revealing that negotiations over an extension have yet to commence.

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    Focus shifts to Napoli encounter

    Despite his individual success, Dimarco admitted disappointment that discussions with Inter executives regarding a new contract have not taken place.

    "Renewal? Unfortunately, we haven't spoken about it," Dimarco admitted. "I hoped it would happen after last season's performance."

    Nevertheless, Dimarco maintained that his immediate focus remains on domestic duty. "Now I want to remain focused on the match against Napoli," he added. "We haven't been able to win against them for too long."

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