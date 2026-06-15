Federico Chiesa 'determined' to stay at Liverpool after Arne Slot exit as he seeks to prove himself to Andoni Iraola

Chiesa’s time at Anfield appeared to be nearing a premature end after a difficult 2025-26 season where he struggled to break into the starting XI. However, the departure of Slot has shifted the winger's perspective, according to TuttoJuve reporter Mirko Di Natale. While he was previously linked with a return to Italy, the 28-year-old is now said to be focused on staying with the Premier League giants to prove his worth to the new coaching staff.

The Italian forward has endured a period of stagnation, finishing the season with just 726 minutes of action across all competitions. Despite this lack of rhythm, Chiesa believes that a fresh start under Iraola could provide the platform he needs to finally justify the hype that accompanied his move from Juventus. Unless the club actively places him on the transfer list, his priority remains succeeding in England.



