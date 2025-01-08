This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMGAN FC Dallas star Alan Velasco reportedly subject of $10M bid from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors FC Dallas Boca Juniors Transfers Major League Soccer The 22-year-old is wanted by the Argentine giants, and they're reportedly prepared make major offer for his services Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Velasco subject of $10M bid from Boca Juniors

Argentine rated highly across MLS, South American clubs

Returned to pitch in 2024 after suffering torn ACL in 2023

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now