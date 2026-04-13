Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Christian Guinin

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: The Bavarians have reportedly completed their second summer signing

Bundesliga
Transfers
Champions League
Bayern Munich
N. Aseko-Nkili
B. Ndiaye

Following the signing of Noel Aseko, FC Bayern Munich are reportedly planning a second transfer for next season. The latest FCB news and rumours.

Latest FC Bayern Munich news, rumours and features:

  • Explosive Musiala demand: Matthäus lashes out at Kahn
  • A departing Bayern star makes history and shares his dressing-room farewell speech.
  • “Unfortunately, no chance”: Matthäus doubts the FCB star’s World Cup chances.
  • Bara Sapoko NdiayeImago Images / Lackovic

    FC Bayern Munich have reportedly completed their second summer signing, according to the rumour.

    FC Bayern Munich intend to secure loanee Bara Sapoko Ndiaye on a permanent deal next summer, according to the Abendzeitung.

    According to Abendzeitung, the German record champions are weighing up a long-term deal for the 18-year-old. Ndiaye is currently on loan from Gambinos Stars Africa, a partner club of the Red & Gold Academy.

    Ndiaye made his first-team debut against FC St. Pauli last Saturday, entering as a substitute for Jamal Musiala in the 84th minute.

    In his brief cameo, the teenager impressed, earning praise from teammate Leon Goretzka after the final whistle: “You could see he’s got massive talent. He’s a good lad and really grateful.”

    Sporting director Max Eberl agreed, noting that he saw “no nerves” in the young midfielder. “He settled into the game very well.”

    If the transfer goes through, he will be Bayern’s second signing for next season, following the confirmed €2.5 million return of Noel Aseko from Hannover 96.

    • Advertisement
  • Hamburger SV v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Serge Gnabry completed a running session during first-team training.

    Serge Gnabry has resumed training after missing FC Bayern Munich’s away fixture at St. Pauli due to injury.

    According to Bild, the Germany international completed light running drills at the Säbener Straße training ground on Sunday. However, his availability for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid remains uncertain.

    Gnabry had pulled out of the St. Pauli trip at short notice with knee pain. “We felt it was better for Serge to stay home rather than travel to Hamburg with two flights so soon. He probably wouldn’t have been ready to play, so we gave him time to recover, and he’ll be fit for Wednesday,” sporting director Max Eberl explained after the 5-0 win over Hamburg.

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.

    Date

    Time

    Match

    Wednesday, 15 April

    9 pm

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid (Champions League)

    Sunday, 19 April

    5:30 pm

    FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

    Wednesday, 22 April

    8:45 pm

    Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern (DFB Cup)

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA