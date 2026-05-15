At just 20 years old and less than a year into his time at the club, Tom Bischof has already made history at FC Bayern: he is the first player to earn a public rebuke from manager Vincent Kompany for his behaviour.
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FC Bayern is bringing back memories! But what does the future hold for the 'legendary' Tom Bischof?
Normally, Kompany skilfully sidesteps all the hot topics with his affable, collegial manner. When asked specific questions about the performances or comments of individual players, he prefers – unlike his predecessors Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel – to focus on the bigger picture. However, when Bischof publicly criticised Munich's counter-pressing after Saturday's 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg—citing the defensive lapses that had earlier contributed to their Champions League semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain—Kompany departed from his usual script.
"He is a young player and made a mistake in that interview," Kompany stated firmly. Even as he delivered this rebuke, the coach retained his trademark friendly, collegial demeanour. Bischof has nothing to fear; Kompany quickly labelled him a "great lad" despite the "mistake".
Sidelined for weeks with a torn muscle fibre, Bischof had only just returned against Wolfsburg—meaning his remarks targeted teammates while exempting himself. That timing made the situation awkward, regardless of his intent. It is unclear whether he anticipated the public and dressing-room backlash.
Nevertheless, it is encouraging that players are thinking deeply and voicing their opinions so boldly. On the path to becoming a key figure at the club and ultimately a leader, such mistakes are permitted. Bischof's willingness to share this analysis therefore also underscores his ongoing development at FC Bayern.
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Tom Bischof quickly established himself as a rotation player at FC Bayern.
After just one season as a first-team regular at TSG Hoffenheim, Bischof moved to FC Bayern last summer on a free transfer. However, because the Munich club wanted him to join their squad for the Club World Cup in the USA, they ultimately paid €300,000. In his debut campaign, Bischof has proved to be a versatile and reliable squad player.
He switches between positions with ease: Bischof has defended on both the left and right flanks and has also featured in his preferred role in central midfield. In 36 appearances he started 16 times, logging 1,564 minutes—15th-most internally and ahead of higher-profile signings Nicolas Jackson and Raphael Guerreiro. He has chipped in three assists and two goals, notably a late brace in the 3-2 comeback win over SC Freiburg in early April.
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Tom Bischof is drawing comparisons to Joshua Kimmich.
Bischof recalls Joshua Kimmich's early days at FC Bayern. He notes, "Tom's situation reminds me of my own eleven years ago," said the now 31-year-old vice-captain recently. "Before the season, it felt as though nobody believed you could be important for a team like Bayern Munich." Kimmich joined Munich in 2015 at 20 years old for €9.5 million from then-second-tier side RB Leipzig and quickly established himself in multiple roles under Pep Guardiola.
In a January interview withthe FAZ, Bischof revealed that Kimmich had contacted him shortly after the transfer was announced: "He wrote that when he joined Bayern, he hadn't played a single Bundesliga match – yet he still felt ready for the move. He said he was happy for me and believed I could do it too. Receiving that much trust right away was a spine-tingling moment."
Bischof's development, outspokenness and playing style all echo Kimmich's, a comparison the youngster says he has "heard a few times". Kimmich eventually established himself as the club's first-choice right-back in 2017/18 before gradually moving into defensive midfield. Where Bischof's best chances of a first-team spot lie is still unclear, and hinges heavily on Munich's transfer activity this summer.
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Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka have left the club on free transfers, removing two direct rivals from the squad. As things stand, Bischof is set to become the first-choice defensive midfielder behind the established pair of Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Homegrown talent Noel Aseko (20) returns after a successful loan at Hannover 96, while reports link Bayern with 16-year-old Hertha BSC prospect Kennet Eichhorn—though competition is fierce—and RSC Anderlecht's Nathan De Cat (17).
On the defensive flanks, Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanisic, Alphons Davies and Hiroki Ito are available for the coming season, but several issues remain. Stanisic and Ito could be drafted into central defence, especially if Min-Jae Kim departs and no suitable replacement is signed. Ito is also being monitored by other clubs. Davies's fitness remains a concern: already sidelined for much of the campaign, he sustained another thigh injury against PSG and is now a doubt for the World Cup. Laimer's future is uncertain beyond 2027, especially after Uli Hoeneß's critical remarks last week.
Regardless, a new right-back is expected to arrive in the summer. Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam was the long-time favourite, but a recent injury has cooled interest, and Munich are reluctant to meet Feyenoord's reported €30 million asking price as well as Laimer's €15 million salary demands.
For now, Bischof is expected to gain match practice in several roles, positioning himself to eventually succeed the now 31-year-old Kimmich in central midfield.
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Tom Bischof faces slim prospects of securing a place in the World Cup squad.
Before turning to Bischof's future role at FC Bayern, the imminent World Cup looms. He has made only one senior international appearance, in June 2025, and most recently captained the Under-21 national team. "Of course, I'm hoping to get a call," he said on Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann will announce his World Cup squad next Thursday, but the head coach's comments ahead of the March friendlies suggest that a call-up is unlikely.
When asked about Bischof's absence, the national coach praised his "perfect understanding of his role"—meaning he would accept a place on the bench without complaint—but admitted there was currently no meaningful sporting role for him. "You have to know: when do I bring the player on? I had other players in mind who have more rhythm and experience. With Tom, the plan hasn't quite worked out because of his recent lack of playing time." At that stage, Bischof was a regular rotation option for Bayern Munich, but he then missed roughly a month through injury—a setback that almost certainly counts against him.
"The fact that we're even discussing his name, given his limited playing time, is recognition enough. If he doesn't make the World Cup squad, he'll just have to keep going," says Nagelsmann, before offering a brief word of praise for Bischof. He is an "outstanding footballer"; during his only nomination a year ago, "he behaved superbly as a person, was very modest, and carried boxes". According to Nagelsmann, Bischof remains "very popular in the Bayern Munich dressing room and with the manager", though that goodwill alone will not earn him a place on the plane.