EXCL: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns defender: Why Hugo Broos needs to get Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng and Stellenbosch's Devin Titus on the pitch for the World Cup qualifiers
Bafana Bafana coach has named the Buccaneers' and Stellies' young stars in his preliminary squad, which he will trim to 23 players in due course.
- Ex-Downs star tips Mofokeng & Titus to make final squad
- The two young stars have been named in Broos' pre-squad
- They have been doing well for Pirates & Stellies, respectively