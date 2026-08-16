The Englishman's abilities forged a consensus within the technical and administrative staff at the Catalan club. Three matches against Newcastle in the last edition of the Champions League had convinced head coach Hansi Flick and the sporting director.

Gordon scored Newcastle's only goal in the final minutes of the first match, a 2-1 Barcelona win, having played as an out-and-out striker.

Pain kept him out of the starting line-up for the first leg of the round of 16, another meeting at St James' Park that finished 1-1. He came on regardless in the 21st minute of the second half.

Back in his role as an out-and-out striker for the return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou, Gordon watched Barcelona's attacking brilliance during the second half. The Catalan side sealed qualification with a thumping 7-2 win, and he was substituted in the 81st minute.

A season spent tracking him confirmed that he possesses the qualities Flick prizes in his players, whatever their position: the ability to play at a high tempo, pace, defensive commitment and tactical flexibility.

Gordon is fundamentally a left winger. Against Barcelona, though, he lined up for most of the matches in advanced central positions, dictated by the flow of play and the demands of the fixtures.