VIDEO: Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper subbed off at half-time after UNBELIEVABLE own goal in 5-0 hammering as manager resigns immediately

The humiliation began with a moment so bizarre it has already been labelled a frontrunner for the most embarrassing own goal of the year. With the game still delicately poised at 0-0, Auckland defender Jake Girdwood-Reich launched a speculative, hopeful clearance from deep within his own territory. What should have been a routine piece of fielding for Oluwayemi turned into a disaster as he raced outside his penalty area and completely misjudged the flight of the bouncing ball.

In a desperate attempt to head the ball clear of danger, the ex-Spurs man instead managed to loop it backwards, watching in horror as the ball trickled across his own goal line. It was the catalyst for a total systemic collapse for the Phoenix, who proceeded to concede three more goals before the half-time whistle even blew. The manager, Giancarlo Italiano, had seen enough by the interval, hauling Oluwayemi off and replacing him with Alby Kelly-Heald in a bid to stop the bleeding.

The change between the sticks did little to change the momentum of a one-sided derby, as Auckland eventually found a fifth to complete a humiliating rout. The result left Wellington Phoenix languishing near the foot of the A-League table, but the true fallout was only just beginning. As the players trudged off the pitch, the focus shifted from the pitch to the dugout, where a shock announcement was brewing.